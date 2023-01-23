Actress Shailene Woodly is getting candid about her breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Check out why she says that the relationship changed her approach to social media.

Actress Shailene Woodley has grown up in the public eye, but that didn’t prepare for the scrutiny she felt while dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two stars split in February 2022, a year after announcing their engagement. Now, it seems like she is ready to talk about it.

Woodley, 31, is known for starring in the dystopian series ‘Divergent’ alongside Theo James, as well as the successful Emmy-winning series ‘Big Little Lies.’ However, she will appear in the upcoming Showtime series ‘Three Women,’ which is expected to come out this fall.

‘Three Women’ is an adaptation of the 2019 book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo. The series explores the intimate life of the main characters. And it seems like the approach helped Woodley to deal with her own personal life. Check out what she said about a‘s****’ period after her breakup with Rodgers.

Shailene Woodley calls her breakup with Rodgers the ‘hardest’ time of her life

In an interview with Porter, Woodley said that filming the series while also dealing with her own feelings was difficult. "It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s***ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," she said.

"I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character,” she added. The actress also explained how the scrutiny she felt while on the relationship made her change her approach to social media.

Talking about Instagram, she told the publication: "It was the first time that I'd had a quote-unquote ‘famous' relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life."

She continued, "It just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun. I'm a very private person, and so I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn't necessarily trust."