Shakira has done it again and this time with Bizarrap. The artists have collaborated together in a new music session and the Colombian singer has shown no mercy. Here, check out the best memes and reactions.

Shakira has teamed up with Argentine music producer Bizarrap to release a new music bomb, this time dedicated explicitly to her ex-husband, soccer player Gerad Piqué. The music session has reached the top 10 of the iTunes charts worldwide, surpassing 25 million views on YouTube in just ten hours.

Although the player's first reaction to his ex-wife's song was eagerly awaited, he only posted "Tomorrow at 9 p.m., Kings League Chup Chup with all the presidents. Life can be wonderful". The announcement is related to his new project, after having left FC Barcelona, but he closed it with a very strong sentence.

Many celebrities have reacted to the new collaboration or even to the fulminating lyrics written by the Colombian artist. In addition, since its release on January 11, it has been trending in almost all social networks and users have been creating memes non-stop. Here, check out the best of them...

What were the funniest reactions and memes for Shakira | BZRP Music Sessions #53?