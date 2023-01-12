Shakira had no mercy as the Colombian singer went all out on former partner Gerard Piqué in a music video with Argentine rapper Bizarrap.

Shakira isn’t taking it anymore, after slowly starting to talk and sign about what happened with the father of her children, former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué. The Colombian icon had to deal with a very difficult 2022, as her relationship fell apart with proof of infidelity from Gerard Piqué.

After keeping a low profile, Shakira began expressing herself in songs like ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro. Now with urban rapper Bizarrap she truly let it out with lyrics such as: “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,”

“You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” and “With you I don’t go back even if you beg cry or beg me/I know now that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I just make music, I’m sorry this splashes you".

Record number of views on YouTube for Shakira | BZRP Music Sessions #53

At the moment the Shakira | BZRP Music Sessions #53 has 27 million views on YouTube and is on pace to being a record for the Argentine rapper’s YouTube channel. The preview of the song got likes from Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and Paulo Dybala.

Shakira’s other longtime partner, Argentine lawyer and socialite Antonio de la Rúa also liked Shakira’s post on Instagram promoting her new song in a clear sign of support. In the forum of public opinion, Shakira has unanimously won the battle over Gerard Piqué, who has been heavily criticized for his treatment of the mother of his children.