Shakira is not holding back when it comes to protect her children, Milan and Sasha. Here's the statement the singer released to media regarding their privacy.

Shakira is respectfully asking to leave her kids alone. The pop star has moved to Miami to start a new “chapter” in her life after her separation from her decade-long boyfriend, former soccer player Gerard Piqué, and she doesn’t want paparazzi to follow her family.

Shakira and Piqué share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. In a previous Instagram post, the singer said that she was moving on “in search of their happiness.” Per reports, she will be living on North Bay Road drive in a $10 million mansion.

According to Spanish newspaper El País, the ex-Barcelona player will be able to see them anytime he wants, while all the expenses of the trips will be shared between him and Shakira. Here, check out the full statement of the star.

Shakira’s complete statement to the media asking to protect the privacy of her children

[Transcript and translation below]

Dear friends, journalists and media,

At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children, Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless persecution by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona.

Now that they are beginning a new stage in their lives, I strongly ask the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.

I beg you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, waiting for them at the door of our house, or chasing them to their extra-curricular and recreational activities, as has happened every day in Barcelona, in order to obtain photographic or better captures. ratings.

I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation Milan and Sasha are facing and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, taking into account that it is about the health and physical and emotional integrity of two minors of 8 and 10 years old who just want to be able to go out and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind of not being followed or subjected to the constant scrutiny of the cameras.

I extend this request no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and take care of the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves.

Thanks for your understanding and support,

Shakira.