Shakira made her feelings over her breakup with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué pretty clear in the latest "BZRP Music Session" with producer Bizarrap. Here, check out the most shocking lyrics.

Shakira takes a jab at Gerard Piqué in song with Bizarrap: 'I was too much for you'

Shakira isn’t hurting anymore, she is “cashing in." At least, that’s what she is singing in her new collaboration with Bizarrap. The Colombian is the guest artist in the highly anticipated “BZRP Music Session #53,” which dropped Wednesday, and in which there are several lyrics about her ex, Gerard Piqué.

The singer joined the producer for the music sessions that have become a hit in the past year after he collaborated with artists such as Nicky Jam, Paulo Londra, Residente and more. And Shakira didn’t hold anything back while bringing his ex to the room.

The Colombian singer had already opened up about the breakup with the Spanish soccer star with her singles ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro. However, if those songs were sad, the lyrics of this one aren’t subtle.

Shakira's lyrics about Piqué: 'You think you hurt me, you made me stronger'

The highly-anticipated session didn’t disappoint fans who were looking for an inside of Shakira’s feelings on her ex. “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,” she sings over a futuristic pop-electronica beat.

Another lyrics are: “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” She also refers to the criticism that Piqué has received after the split:

“With you I don’t go back even if you beg cry or beg me/I know now that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I just make music, I’m sorry this splashes you" (in Spanish is a word-game with Piqué and “salpique”).

Shakira and Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, confirmed their breakup back in June 2022, apparently due to the footballer’s infidelity with Clara Chía. Shakira refers to her when she says "She has a name of good person. Clearly (Claramente, another word-game in Spanish) she isn't."