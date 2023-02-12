Shakira and Rihanna have always had a very good relationship and now the Colombian singer took the opportunity to say a few words to the star who will debut on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here, check out what she had to say.

Shakira has spoken about Rihanna's return and about her future performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that will take place this afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, after the first half of the final match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two stars have proven over time how well they get along, especially after recording the chart-topping collaboration Can't Remember To Forget You together. Many fans began to speculate if the Colombian singer might appear at some point in the show, but it was quickly ruled out.

Now, it's time for the Barbados star to make history and finally return to the stage. It has been six years since Riri last gave a concert or even went on the road, as her last tour was the Anti World Tour. She recently confessed that that album was one of her favorites and that it was the one she enjoyed composing the most.

Shakira sent a message of support to Rihanna for the Halftime Show

The Colombian megastar took a moment to wish Rihanna good luck on her return to music and the stage. Without a doubt, this is one of the most important moments in the Barbados singer's career and in a few hours she will be making history in front of 192 million viewers, not counting those watching the event in the comfort of their homes.

Shakira knows very well what pre-performance nerves are and especially in a Super Bowl, since she was the one who performed the Halftime Show in 2020, hand in hand with Jennifer Lopez. The two gave one of the most memorable performances and to this day it is the most watched show in the history of the NFL. The duo garnered 260 million official YouTube views while performing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

