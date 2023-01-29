It hasn't been a day that Shakira, Gerard Pique, and Clara Chia weren't among the most talked-about celebrities in the world. Shakira is reportedly already working on a follow-up to her previous hit single, and she has picked a significant date for its release.

Shakira to release new diss track about Pique: When will it be out and who will feature?

As of June 2022, Gerard Pique and Shakira are no longer together after their relationship ended due to infidelity allegations against the ex-Barcelona player. Shakira has since published a new single called "Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53," in which she seems to name reference the Spaniard's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The Colombian singer reportedly found evidence of her partner's infidelity in the form of a jar of strawberry jam in the couple's kitchen, as reported by ShowNews Today. The 45-year-old reasoned that someone else must have been in the home since she knew that he and their two boys did not enjoy strawberry jam.

Pique and Clara Chia have recently posed for a romantic photo that the former defender has posted on his Instagram. They beamed as over 2.5 million people showed their approval. However, it looks like Shakira is not ready to go down without a last showdown.

When does Shakira plan to release the new single against Pique?

Since the publication of "Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53", the song has been an immediate smash, but rumors have circulated that the artist is working on a new song and has set a significant date for its release. In addition to Shakira and Pique's respective birthdays, February 2 marks the premiere of the Colombian star's new collaboration with Karol G.

The podcast Mamarazzis, hosted by Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez, revealed that Karol G and Shakira put a lot of effort into this song. More than 15 hours of recording time was put in over the course of only two days. It has been speculated that, although Pique will be discussed once again, this time it will be handled more subtly, in the vein of the hit tracks "Te Felicito" and "Monotona."