After moving to Miami to start a “new chapter” in her life, Shakira has been seen happier than ever. The Colombian singer not only recently received the honor of being crowned as the Latin Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine, but she also is enjoying her life with new famous friends, including F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Oscar-nominee actor Tom Cruise… And, as it’s usually the case, the dating rumors have started.

Shakira was one of the several celebrities that attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend, in which she was seen chatting with Cruise chatting on the race’s starting grid and in a private hospitality suite. And a source told Page Six that there was “chemistry” between them, and that the actor was “really interested in” pursuing the Hips Don’t Lie singer.

However, shortly after, she was seen hanging out with Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday on a yacht, in which there were also her kids Milan and Sasha. The pair were also spotted dining on Sunday in Miami. So, what’s going on with Shakira’s love life? The singer has responded to some of the rumors.

Shakira is “not interested in” dating Tom Cruise or “anyone” at the moment

According to a report from US Weekly, a source close to the singer has denied that she is pursuing a relationship with Cruise. “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the insider told the outlet. “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment,” they explained.

The source added, “She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.” Also, it seems like Shakira thought that the rumors were “hilarious” because “it’s just not true,” the source explains. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

So, if Shakira and Hamilton are starting something, for now, it seems like it’s only a friendship. On the other hand, the songstress will be releasing a new single titled “Acrostico” on Friday (May 12th). According to the reports, the song is dedicated to her sons.