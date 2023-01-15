Julianne Moore is back on the big screen, joined by Sebastian Stan and Justice Smith. Sharper will portray a story of action and corruption in the city known as the Big Apple. Here, check out when the movie will be released and how to watch it on streaming.

Just two days ago, Julianne Moore's upcoming film previewed the suspense story with a new two-minute trailer, where we see how a con man takes on Manhattan's billionaires. Sharper is produced by A24 and directed by Benjamin Caron, with Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka as screenwriters.

The official plot portrays "No one is what they seem, in a thriller full of secrets and lies, set in the bedrooms, bars and boardrooms of New York City. Characters vie for riches and power in a high-stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences on edge until the final moment".

The five-time Oscar-winning actress will take the lead role as Madeline, but she won't be alone, as she will be joined by big names as the plot unfolds. Justice Smith, Sebastian Stan, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow are among them. Each of them will play different roles that relate to Moore's role and promises to be quite dramatic.

How and where to watch 'Sharper' streaming

Sharper is an original Apple Studios production and will hit select theaters on February 10, 2023. Not long after that, it will be released on the Apple TV streaming platform on February 17.

Filming took place on the streets of New York City and began in September of last year. The production received an R rating for explicit material. This means that it could contain scenes of violence, drug use, profanity, graphic nudity and even sexuality.