Jennifer Lopez is back on screen and this time with some great actors. The singer and actress will premiere a new romantic comedy that you won't be able to stop playing. Here, check out what platform Shotgun Wedding will be on.

Shotgun Wedding is the new romantic comedy that brings together several figures from the entertainment world to bring this hilarious love story, which ends up being somewhat atypical. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel will be the main characters, while Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz will accompany them in their various adventures.

The plot takes us as the extravagant destination wedding of a couple, Darcy and Tom, is kidnapped by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. Undoubtedly, "Till Death Do Us Part" takes on new meaning during the celebration and the chaos that ensues.

The film will be directed by Jason Moore, who has been involved in projects such as the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Another key part of the film, such as the screenplay, will be handled by Mark Hammer, known for his work on Two Night Stand, which starred Miles Teller and Lio Tipton during 2014.

How to watch Shotgun Wedding on streaming

The new rom-com is coming to one of the most popular streaming platforms of recent times, Amazon Prime Video. The latter revealed the arrival of the film to the catalog after releasing the official trailer three days ago, along with the announcement "Cheers, everybody! Shotgun Wedding premieres January 27 on Prime Video. It’ll be the most chaotic event of the year. We promise".