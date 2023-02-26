Michael Mando was set to star in Sinking Spring alongside Brian Tyree Henry, but apparently Apple production has decided to let him go due to an unfortunate falling out. Here, check out what happened to the actor.

Sinking Spring is the next series coming to the Apple TV platform and promises to be one of its new hits. Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, it is currently being written by Peter Craig, who wrote the screenplay for the Oscar nominated movie Top Gun: Maverick. Michael Mando was scheduled to be one of the main characters, but apparently not anymore.

The show revolves around some old friends from Philadelphia who are criminals and pose as DEA agents to manage to rob an unknown country house. However, the scam ends up being a matter of life and death, as they end up getting involved with the biggest hidden drug dealers on the east coast.

The Better Call Saul actor was to play Manny Cespedes, while Brian Tyree Henry was to play Ray. Now that Mando has been fired from the project, the vacancy is free and will soon be filled by Wagner Moura, who starred in the series Narcos and participated in the movie Elysium with Matt Damon.

Why was Michael Mando fired from Sinking Spring?

The 41-year-old Canadian actor was fired from the series after a confrontation with a co-star, which is why the role of Mando has been given to another actor. In total he was going to be present in eight episodes but after an exchange on the set, the producers tried to smooth things over and finally it was decided that it would be best to let Michael go from the show produced by Ridley Scott.

It is not yet known exactly with whom he had the fight, but it is estimated that it was strong enough to have been relieved of the project. Apple TV representatives declined to provide a statement at this time, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.