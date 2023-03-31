Good news fans! The Shadow and Bone universe is getting bigger with the arrival of a new spin-off, based on Six of Crows. Here, check everything about the next series of the biology.

Eric Heisserer, executive producer, was the one who gave the big news and assured that they are already working on expanding the universe of the story written by Leigh Bardugo. Shadow and Bone was a hit on Netflix and the second season was positioned as one of the most watched, so it was expected the arrival of a spin-off, which will be called Six of Crows.

In the last episodes of the original series, we see how Alina destroys the shadow with the help of her now friends and the love of her life, Mal. As the scenes go by, the group we know as Six of Crows, who are the ones fighting for the power of The Barrel, was consolidated. The gang is led by a criminal prodigy, who has made his place on the streets of Katterdam.

The producer confirmed that not only we could see a third season, but also that they have already put a lot of chips on the next spin-off of the famous bilingual series. "We're ready to launch the Crows with their own story", he told Entertainment Weekly, in addition to confessing that they have been putting the project together since the first installment of the show.

Who are the cast of Six of Crows?

If there are no cast changes in relation to the characters we met in the original series, we will see six great actors playing their characters again. Here, check out who will return and their respective roles in Six of Crows:

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Van Eck

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

What will Six of Crows be about?

So far it has not been revealed what the spin-off adaptation will be about, but it will surely be faithful to the book and we will see the origin of the group of criminals. Here, check out the synopsis of the first volume of the bilogy written by Leigh Bardugo:

"Kaz Brekker, a criminal mastermind who runs a gambling and gambling den known as the Crow Club, must assemble a group of six people with the necessary skills to break into (and out of) the Ice Court, an impregnable fortress that keeps under lock and key a secret that could dynamite the balance of power in the world.

It's likely that no one will survive this mission, but if he wants to get rich beyond his wildest imagination, Kaz is going to have to put it all on a single card. And that card is a Six of Crows".

When could Six of Crows be released?

It is still too early to know the premiere date, as the streaming platform must first give the project the green light to move forward. However, in the event that filming begins in 2024, it is likely that we will have the first episodes by mid-2025. In the meantime you can enjoy the second season of Shadow and Bone on Netflix.