Although until recently not many details were known about the new Star Wars series, some important details have finally been revealed, such as its directors. Here, check out who will be behind Skeleton Crew.

Skeleton Crew is the new Star Wars story that will star one of the most popular actors in the industry: Jude Law. It is not yet known what role he will play but the plot will follow a group of ten year old kids who get lost in the galactic universe.

The events of the series will take place after what happened in Return of the Jedi and Dave Filoni, responsible for the project along with Jon Favreau, said it will be "A great adventure in which the protagonists will discover that the galaxy hides many dangers".

The latest stars to join the cast were Kerry Condon, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith. During the Star Wars Celebration 2023 a small peek of the group of young people in their costumes was released, but they have not yet released what the Fantastic Beasts actor looks like.

Who will direct Skeleton Crew?

Well, the next Star Wars series won't have just one director, but several big ones. Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy, will be one of them. He was one of the first to be confirmed, along with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who recently won an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

On the morning of Friday, April 7, it was confirmed who will join the production team to direct some episodes. Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Chung and David Lowery have been tapped to direct the project, it was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2023, which runs through the weekend.

One of the additions that made the internet explode was that of Bryce Dallas Howard, as this has been responsible for many great works of the universe, such as The Book of Boba Fett and episode 6 of The Mandalorian, where we saw many stars making cameos.