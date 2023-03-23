Cillian Murphy joins the cast of major actors who will bring to life the story based on Claire Keegan's novel. Here, check out all about Small Things Like These.

This is undoubtedly the year of best-selling novel adaptations. Small Things Like These is not the first one that has been announced, as titles such as A Court of Thorns and Roses have already been confirmed, but it will be one of the most important and anticipated of 2023.

Starring Cillian Murphy, who recently received his first BAFTA TV Award nomination for his work on Peaky Blinders, the story is based on the book written by Claire Keegan. The actor will not only be playing a lead character, but will also produce it alongside Alan Moloney.

Tim Mielants will direct the film, from a screenplay adapted by Enda Walsh. Being an Irish production with funding from Screen Ireland, it will also be co-produced by Wilder Films in Belgium. Here, check out all about the project...

Who is the cast of Small Things Like These?

So far there are only three confirmed actors in the cast and some in negotiations. Cillian Murphy will play the main character, Bill Furlog. While Ciaran Hinds and Emily Watson will play two important roles, but it has not yet been revealed which ones.

What is Small Things Like These about?

According to the official synopsis and a short description of the novel, the story is set before Christmas 1985, when Bill Furlong makes a discovery that makes him confront secrets in his tiny Irish village.

When might Small Things Like These be released?

No word yet on when the film is scheduled for theatrical release, but Deadline Hollywood confirmed that principal photography would have begun in March of this year and filming is expected to begin in four weeks in County Wicklow.

In addition, it was also confirmed that actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will be two of the producers through Artists Equity. According to various reports, Damon will produce alongside Drew Vinton and Jeff Robinov, while Affleck will executive produce with Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe.