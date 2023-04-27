The horror story that shook 2022 and went viral is back with a sequel. Here, check out when the sequel to Smile might hit the big screen.

The success of Smile continues and a second installment has finally been confirmed, which will serve as the sequel to the original story. It is likely that Sosie Bacon, daughter of actor Kevin Bacon, will return to play Dr. Rose Cotter.

Although no plot details were revealed, it is likely that we will see many of the old events come back to haunt the doctor. We previously saw how she had to confront her disturbing past in order to survive and escape her horrible new reality.

"I think there are definitely things inside of the film that remain purposefully unexplored that would be very exciting to dive into, and also things that I didn't get a chance to do on the first one for either budget constraints or if it didn't quite fit in the story that I think would be really exciting", Parker Finn said last year.

When will the sequel to Smile be released?

The sequel to Smile is expected to hit the big screen by the end of 2024, as it has just been announced by Paramount. After spending some time in theaters, it will make its big debut on the production company's streaming platform, Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

The first installment is on the same service to which the second will be added and is also available for playback on Fubo, which is also offering a one-week free trial in the country. So now is the ideal time to prepare the popcorn and get to know (if you haven't already) this disturbing story.