The Danish psychological horror thriller “Speak No Evil,” which was released in 2022, will have a remake starring James McAvoy. The original movie, directed by Christian Tafdrup, was received with positive reviews after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The remake will be directed by James Watkins, who is also writing the screenplay based on the script by Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. Watkins is known for his work in the genre, which include Eden Lake and The Woman In Black.

Most recently, he served as the showrunner of the spy thriller series Ipcress File. On the other hand, the movie will be produced by Jason Blum, who also worked in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film, for Blumhouse. Here’s all you need to know about “Speak No Evil.”

What is the ‘Speak No Evil’ about?

The original movie follows a Danish family who are invited to spend some time with a Dutch family they met on vacation. However, their perfect weekend in a remote area quickly turns out to be a dark adventure. It’s unknown how faithful to the original the remake will be.

Who has been cast in the ‘Speak No Evil’ remake?

So far, only McAvoy is attached to the project. The Scottish actor, known for his work in titles such as X-Men: First Class or Atonement, is no stranger to the genre, as he has appeared in thrillers such as It: Chapter 2, Glass and Split.

When is the ‘Speak No Evil’ remake coming out?

The Blumhouse production is set to have a theatrical release on August 9, 2024. Apart from Blum, Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira will serve as executive producers.