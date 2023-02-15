The fourth installment of Spider-Man is a fact and Tom Holland will return to play Peter Parker. Will he finally be reunited with MJ? Here, check out when it could be released and on which platform.

It's no surprise that the bosses at Marvel Studios would want to bet on a new Spider-Man installment, since No Way Home was one of the highest grossing films worldwide, with $1.916 billion. It was Kevin Feige who assured that the fourth film is already in development and with Tom Holland at the helm of the project.

The 26-year-old actor is ready to play Peter Parker and the friendly arachnid man again. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the company president assured that the story for the new film has already been completed. "All I will say is that we have the story. We have great ideas for that and the screenwriters of the feature film are now putting pen to paper", he confessed.

Many were unsure about Tom's return to the big screen, as he had previously said "If I'm playing Spider-Man after 30, I've done something wrong". However, during a talk with several media, he assured that in case of returning to the skin of the character, the production team "would have to give him some time and try to build something different and change the tone of the films".

When will Spider-Man 4 be released?

The fourth installment of Spider-Man would arrive in July 2024, although nothing has been confirmed yet. It is rumored to be released in the middle of next year, since in theory it will be linked to the Daredevil series and this has its premiere at that time.

This would place the fourth movie in the middle of the timeline of Marvel's fifth phase, as it was Kevin Feige who confirmed it during the San Diego Comic-Con. This will be completed by titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again, although Spider-Man was not on the list.

It seems that there were changes of plans and finally it is a fact. However, it is still too early to confirm these theories, as these types of productions take quite some time to be made.

On which platform will Spider-Man 4 arrive?

All Spider-Man movies belonging to the Avengers group are available for streaming on the STARZ platform, so after being in theaters for quite some time (at least 45 days) the fourth installment should arrive at the same place. Unless there is a change and it goes to Disney+, which is unlikely.