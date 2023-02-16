Now that Spider-Man 4 is a fact, the theories have already begun and one of the most circulating is whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reappear as their respective Peter Parker. Here, check out all that is known so far.

Spider-Man 4, rumored to be titled No Home, has finally been confirmed and could arrive in the middle of next year. Tom Holland will put on the suit again to fight a new villain, hand in hand with his friends and their other versions. Everything indicates that Tom Hardy's Venom will be the nemesis of this installment.

Now the doubts fall on who will be accompanying the actor who plays Peter Parker and if his former interpreters, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, will be present once again. Kevin Feige was the one who gave the big news and producer Amy Pascal talked about the idea of creating a new trilogy of the character.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies", she said.

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire be in Spider-Man 4?

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire not only stole the show in the latest Spider-Man movie, but they have also been under the spotlight at Marvel. After their respective appearances, several theories have been installed and one of them was that the actor of The Amazing Spider-Man is ready to put on his suit again and carry out a third installment of his version.

However, none of this was confirmed. Now, with the official arrival of Spider-Man 4, many have wondered if the two figures will be joining Tom Holland once again on the big screen. According to Fandom Wire, Maguire expressed interest in participating in the fourth installment but the producers were unsure about including him due to his troubled association with Marvel and Sony.

"I love these movies and all of their sagas. If these people called me and said, 'Would you come back to do this movie or read a scene or do something Spider-Man,' it would be, 'Yes!' Because who wouldn't want to do that?", expressed the actor in the book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special.

In the case of Garfield, so far he has not made any statement about the project and his presence in the story is still uncertain. So we will have to wait a bit to find out if the actor of Tick, Tick? Boom! and The Social Network actor will be in a cameo.