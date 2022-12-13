Miles Morales and the gang will be back for another adventure. This time, he and Gwen will travel across the multiverse. Here, check out when the sequel of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ will come out in theaters.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2: Release date for 'Across the Spider-Verse' and all we know

Spider-Man is, probably, the superhero with the most iterations in film alongside Batman. While the live-action movies are beloved by fans, there’s no denying that ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018) is one of the best adaptations of the comics created by Stan Lee. And it’s almost time to watch the sequel, ‘Across the Spider-Verse.’

For this new adventure, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, will be back into the multiverse alongside Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). However, this time they will, according to the new trailer, face some evil versions of spider-people.

The rest of the cast includes Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac. Here, check out when ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is coming to theaters.

When is ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ coming to theaters?

The film has been in development since the release of the first one in 2018. It was officially announced in November 2019 and animation work began in June 2020. While in the first movie, characters from other universes visited Morales, this time he will travel across universes, visiting six different ones.

It will come to theaters in the United States on June 2, 2023, after being delayed from an initial April 2022 date due to the pandemic.The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who are making their feature directorial debuts.

The screenplay was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to be released on March 29, 2024. Sony also has plans to develop a female-focused spin-off film.