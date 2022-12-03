Spoiler Alert is the upcoming Christmas movie with lots of comedy and excitement starring The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons. Here, check out everything you need to know like where to see it and more.

Spoiler Alert is the new romantic comedy with a lot of drama starring Jim Parsons and promises to leave a great message as the plot unfolds. Michael Showalter (They Came Together) is directing, while David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage are responsible for the screenplay.

It is a story of resilience and true love that is based on the best-selling novel Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies from the memoirs of photographer Michael Ausiello. The true events tell how while Ausiello's professional life was in full swing, he had to endure a great personal tragedy: his husband had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of neuroendocrine cancer.

It was released on Thursday, December 2 in all theaters and Rotten Tomatoes has already given it a pretty nice rating. It got a 64% with a total of 22 reviews, while Metacritic reviewers gave it a score of 58 out of 100 based on 10 reviews.

Spoiler Alert: What is the plot about?

According to the official synopsis, the story portrays the relationship between Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan, which takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer. It is based on Michael Ausiello's memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. Without a doubt, the film promises to tell a poignant, funny and life-affirming version of how Michael and Kit's relationship transforms and deepens when one of them falls ill.

Spoiler Alert: Who are the cast?

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth) star in this romantic comedy and we will see them take on the roles of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan. While Sally Field (Forrest Gump) will be Marilyn Cowan and there are several other actors who will appear as the story unfolds. Here, check out the full list:

Josh Pais as Scott

Allegra Heart as Franny

Braxton Fannin as Michael's Sitcom Older Brother

Jeffery Self as Nick

Tara Summers as Mrs. Ausiello

Brody Caines as Sitcom Young Michael

Corey Saucier as Dr. Underwood

Sadie Scott as Kirby

Sally Field as Marilyn

Jason Gotay as Riley

Eleni Yiovas as Night Nurse

Nikki M. James as Nina

David Marshall Grant as Tony

Nhumi Threadgill as Jo

Bill Irwin as Bob

Megan Irminger as Nurse Angelique

Spoiler Alert: Where to watch it on streaming?

A streaming release date for the film has not yet been announced, but since it is a Focus Features production and its parent company is NBCUniversal, it will most likely end up on Peacock after spending some time on the big screen.

For now, the only way to see Spoiler Alert is by going to theaters or through digital movie rental platforms, such as Vudu, Amazon, Google Play or iTunes.