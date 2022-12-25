It’s Christmas and that means Mariah Carey’s season. Thanks to her number one song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the singer has broken several records. Here's the latest.

It’s Christmas and that means Mariah Carey’s season. The singer has become synonymous with this holiday thanks to her number one song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which every year breaks new records. And 2022 wasn’t the exception.

Carey is the female artist with the most #1 songs, and one of her biggest hits is “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has been considered a holiday anthem since its release in 1994. The track has collected many milestones.

As a part of her fourth and first-holiday album “Merry Christmas,” the song was produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. It has sold over 14 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist. Now, it also has a Spotify record.

The new record for Mariah Carey on Spotify

“All I Want For Christmas is You” now holds the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams in Spotify chart history. According to the platform, the song was streamed 21.27 million times during Christmas Eve, which is the biggest peak ever. This is the all-time chart, per chart data:

All I Want For Christmas Is You 21.27M Easy On Me 19.75M Last Christmas 19.07M Anti-Hero 17.4M Rockin Around the Christmas Tree 17.28M Lavender Haze 16.4M As It Was 16.1M

On the other hand, the song recently scored another milestone when scored its 10th week at #1 on Billboard Hot 100, making her the first woman with three songs that have led the chart for double-digit weeks.