It’s Christmas and that means Mariah Carey’s season. The singer has become synonymous with this holiday thanks to her number one song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which every year breaks new records. And 2022 wasn’t the exception.
Carey is the female artist with the most #1 songs, and one of her biggest hits is “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has been considered a holiday anthem since its release in 1994. The track has collected many milestones.
As a part of her fourth and first-holiday album “Merry Christmas,” the song was produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. It has sold over 14 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist. Now, it also has a Spotify record.
The new record for Mariah Carey on Spotify
“All I Want For Christmas is You” now holds the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams in Spotify chart history. According to the platform, the song was streamed 21.27 million times during Christmas Eve, which is the biggest peak ever. This is the all-time chart, per chart data:
- All I Want For Christmas Is You 21.27M
- Easy On Me 19.75M
- Last Christmas 19.07M
- Anti-Hero 17.4M
- Rockin Around the Christmas Tree 17.28M
- Lavender Haze 16.4M
- As It Was 16.1M
On the other hand, the song recently scored another milestone when scored its 10th week at #1 on Billboard Hot 100, making her the first woman with three songs that have led the chart for double-digit weeks.