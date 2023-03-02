There is almost time to change the clocks once more with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time 2023. However, as the Senate wants to end the practice, many people wonder if this would be the last time that time is changing in the US. Here’s all you need to know.

It’s March and that means that Spring is almost here, which also means that it’s time to change the clocks one more time. This year there’s a lot of confusion regarding Daylight Saving Time, as it could be ending for good after the introduction of a new bill.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, the US have observed the Daylight Saving Time since 1918, with a few changes throughout time, including making the DST permanent. But in 1974, then-President Gerald Ford signed a bill to reintroduce the practice of changing the clocks.

However, recently, studies have found that the practice of changing the clocks twice a year could be linked to health risks, including depression. Also,per The New York Times, most Americans dislike the practice. That’s why the Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which would put an end to the time change this year.

Is Daylight Saving Time ending in 2023?

Well, it depends. After last year’s bill was passed unanimously by the Senate, the House didn’t approve as there were concerns regarding the languages and other matters. However, Senator Marco Rubio filed another bill (similar to the previous one) on Wednesday (March 02) to make daylight saving time permanent.

The act has bipartisan support in the Senate, but has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. If it is approved, this would mean that the time won’t be changing in November.

Daylight Saving Time 2023: Do we lose an hour?

Yes, if the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2023” is approved, U.S. residents would lose an hour of daylight in the morning from November through February. However, to experts, not changing the clocks is better for the emotional and physical well-being.

When will the time change in 2023?

According to the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the Daylight Saving Time will start the second Sunday of March. In 2023, the clocks have to change on March 12 at 2:00 AM (CT). It’s recommended to move the clock forward one hour on Saturday March 11, before going to bed.

DST 2023: Is the clock moving forward or backward?

The clock is moving forward, that’s why the Daylight Saving Time is also known as “Spring Ahead.” Meanwhile, in Fall, the clock is moving an hour backward. So that’s why the expression is “clocks fall back.”

Which states have to change the clock?

Almost all of the states have to move the clock forward. The only exceptions are: Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands; as well as Hawaii and Arizona. These states do not make the change because they are the only two states in the country that have laws to maintain their regular hours throughout the year.