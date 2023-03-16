The celebrations for St. Patrick Day are famous in several countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand and more. Check out the origin of this day and what to do.

St. Patrick's Day 2023 in the United States: Why is it celebrated and what to do?

It’s almost time for St. Patrick’s Day, which is celebrated on March 17 to commemorate the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. He was brought to the Emerald Isle when he was kidnapped and enslaved, but he eventually escaped and helped advance Christianity in Ireland.

The day is observed in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and other countries with Irish migrants such as the United States, Argentina, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand.

While in Ireland the day has a more religious meaning, in the United States it also serves as a way to celebrate the Irish heritage and culture. If you want to learn more about this holiday, such as why we wear green, keep reading.

Why wear green on St. Patrick's Day 2023?

There’s a lot of theories of why this color is associated with St. Patrick’s Day, especially as the actual saint is more associated with blue. However, according to Brian Witt, the cultural exhibits coordinator for Milwaukee Irish Fest, the Irish Americans would wear the color to symbolize they were nationalists.

He told the outlet that, "The colors of the Irish flag are green, white and orange, the green symbolizing Irish nationalism, the orange symbolizing the Orangemen of the north and the white symbolizing peace." However, it is also associated with a modern belief that wearing green “would make you invisible to leprechauns,” which also originated in America.

How can I celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the United States?

In the US, this holiday is celebrated in many different ways. As we said, wearing green is one. However, there’s also the tradition of preparing food like corned beef and cabbage, and in the country, the day is also associated with drinking beer.

Another important tradition is going to the parades that take place in several cities such as Boston, New York and Chicago, which is also famous for dying the Chicago River green. And if you don’t feel like going out, you can also watch some movies!