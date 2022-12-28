In honor of his work and his 100th birthday, Marvel and Disney+ are set to release a new documentary to immortalize his legacy. Here, check out all about the upcoming Stan Lee production.

Stan Lee is not an easy person to forget and his work as a screenwriter has marked a before and after in the entertainment industry. The famous creator of Spider-Man (and many other superheroes that everyone knows) would be turning 100 years old and Marvel has decided to launch a surprise for his fans. Disney+ will premiere a new documentary in his honor.

The new production will portray what life has been like for the comic book writer and publisher, while also setting the scene for the creation of the company's best-known characters. It has been an extensive journey, as Lee's mind has been working on new material from 1940 onwards.

The producer and occasional actor has been responsible for taking Marvel Comics to the top, turning it from a small advertising house to a large multimedia corporation. Now, the streaming platform wants to pay him a great tribute and very soon we will have a glimpse of what has been the life of the iconic creator.

When will Stan Lee's documentary be released?

The new production is titled after the name of the iconic creator, who passed away on November 12, 2018. So far there is no exact date on which the documentary will be released on the streaming platform (Disney+), but it is only known that it will arrive sometime in 2023.

In addition to the documentary, Marvel has dedicated some beautiful words for the producer who gave them most of their successes. On the company's official site they wrote:



"Today, on what would have been the 100th anniversary of Stan Lee's birth, we celebrate his legacy as co-creator of legendary characters such as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more.

We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics, as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' numerous cameos. Join Marvel.com all month long to celebrate Stan Lee's 100th birthday. Share your favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more with #StanLee100".