From Friday 7 to Monday 10, Star Wars Celebration 2023 will take place, where all the next big releases of the franchise will be revealed. Here, check out which movies are in development.

With the first day of the Star Wars Celebration 2023 over, fans have been treated to some goodies. This morning a few trailers were released, such as Ahsoka and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While the Skeleton Crew members confirmed who will be the directors of the episodes.

There were several interviews with great actors of the franchise, such as Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy. The second day will take place early in the morning on Saturday, April 8, as it takes place in London. Star Wars legends are expected to be present at the panels, such as Hayden Christensen.

Despite having revealed many details of some confirmed productions, there was also a moment dedicated 100 percent to the next projects that are in development. Here, check out which movies are coming, who will direct them and what they will be about...

What are the upcoming Star Wars movies?

There was a lot of news related to the upcoming projects of the sci-fi saga and many great characters will be back in the franchise. Daisy Ridley confirmed her participation by appearing at the Star Wars Celebration 2023 panel.

There we will see Rey as the Jedi Master leading a new Jedi Order in the movie set 15 years after Skywalker Rises. Here, check out what three film productions are in development and what they will be about: