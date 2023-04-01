Stephanie McMahon is not only one of the most popular wrestlers, but she is also one of the WWE's most important businesswomen. Here, check out what her net worth is so far.

Stephanie McMahon is one of WWE's most popular wrestlers and one of the highest paid in the company. She is not only one of the many female figures, but she is also part of the executive team that is made up of several businessmen and her father, Vince McMahon.

She is currently married to Triple H, who is a Hall of Famer. They started dating during 2000 but it was all scripted, until finally they both fell in love. They have been together for 23 years and have formed a great family, having three children together.

This weekend he will be present at WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest events of World Wrestling Entertainment. There we will see the great titans face each other for big titles and there will be some fights that have been waiting for a long time, like the one between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins.

What is Stephanie McMahon's net worth?

The wrestler has a fortune of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings increased with the passage of time and her membership in the wrestling company that is managed by her father, Vince McMahon. Her wealth is usually added together with that of her husband, Triple H.

Stephanie owns 2.47% of the company, so she has approximately 2.5 million shares. These have ranged in value from $40 million to $225 million. So her biggest gain comes from the shares she has there and her other sponsorships.