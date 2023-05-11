Stephen King is one of the most prolific, talented and wealthy authors in the world. His novels have been adapted into major productions and this has made him a great fortune. Here, check his net worth.

Stephen King is not only one of the best-selling authors in the world, but has been dubbed the godfather of the horror genre and one of the greatest writers in history. With more than 56 published novels, he has made a career like few others and has generated a fortune out of the ordinary among his colleagues in the profession. We will soon see two of his works presented at the Cannes market.

This generated quite a surprise, since horror is not something that is treated much at the International Film Festival. This year two of its most promising titles will arrive: The Life of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill, and The Monkey starring Theo James. It will also release three new films, Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman, as the sequel to Pet Sematary is in development.

Although his success is unparalleled, having spawned some of the most popular adaptations in the film industry (such as the classics The Shining and It), his earnings are pretty close to JK Rowling's. Here, check out what the 75-year-old writer's net worth is...

What is Stephen King's net worth?

Stephen King has a fortune of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He already has more than 56 novels to his name and some of these have generated extremely high profits, as has been the case with Carrie, It or The Shining. Most of his stories have ended up with some kind of adaptation, either on the big screen or on television, so this has added up to a large sum of money.

He and his wife, Tabitha Spruce, typically donate about $3 million per year to libraries, schools, arts-funding organizations and many other causes. They also created the charitable organization The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, which makes annual gifts of more than $2.8 million.

As for some of his higher salaries, when the novel Carrie was published, the writer received an advance of $2,500. Then the paperback rights to the book managed to sell for almost $400,000, making it currently more than $2 million. His real estate holdings are also astounding, as he and his family own three homes. His residence in Bangor, Maine will soon become a museum and writers' retreat.