Stephen tWitch Boss, known for his career as a DJ and dancer for Ellen DeGeneres, among other jobs, was found dead during the course of Wednesday the 14th. Here, check out what happened to the star and who said goodbye.

Stephen Boss, better known as tWitch, has built a great career in the Hollywood industry over the years. He started to enter the entertainment world during 2008, when he came in second place in the So You Think Can Dance program. Thanks to his dancing skills, he participated in several movies.

He played Jason in the Step Up franchise and also participated in Magic Mike XXL. But it wasn't until 2014, when he debuted on the Ellen DeGeneres show, that he ended up gaining great popularity in the environment. Turned executive producer, he was by her side until the end of the talk show, in May 2022.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14, his wife broke the tragic news of the 40-year-old star's passing. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I'm sure not a day will go by without us honoring his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for me and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we will miss you and I will always save the last dance for you", she said.

What happened to Stephen tWitch Boss?

The DJ and dancer was found dead during the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that his wife, Allison Holker, went to a Los Angeles police station on Tuesday and was distraught because she said Stephen had left home without his car, which was out of character for him. Soon after, authorities reportedly received a call about a shooting at an LA hotel.

Holker was the one who confirmed her husband's death to the press, telling People magazine, "Stephen lit up every room he walked into. He valued family, friends and community above all others and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".

Which celebrities said goodbye to Stephen tWitch Boss?

Many celebrities and friends of the industry have given their condolences and dedicated some words to the beloved DJ and dancer. The actor of White Collar, Matt Boomer, was one of the first to share a few words on his social networks. He posted "RIP Twitch. You were an absolute light in this world- and pure joy to be around. Please reach out if you need help, and check in with your loved ones. This can be a difficult time of year for many. My thoughts are with his family".

On the other hand, tWitch's friend Emmanuel Acho posted a video of them having a good time and laughing. These were followed by the caption "I’ve never known a man to radiate joy the way tWitch did. Every time we connected the only thing that could exceed the laughter were the smiles. tWitch, your last message to me said, “sending love and light always.” You better believe I’m holding you to that. You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon. RIP tWitch".

There were several other artists from different fields who posted beautiful words of farewell, one of them was Julie Chen Moonves, host of the reality show Big Brother, who posted on Twitter: