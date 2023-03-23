Steven S. DeKnight, the famous Buffy the Vampire Slayer screenwriter, strongly criticized Jenna Ortega's latest statements about Wednesday. Here, check out what the director had to say about the actress.

Steven S. DeKnight is one of the most recognized producers, directors and screenwriters in the industry, especially after having made some hits. The head of Pacific Rim 2 and Spartacus, made reference to the statements of one of the actresses of the moment: Jenna Ortega.

This came after the young Wednesday star made some comments about the series and its writers. In early March, Ortega confessed that she changed several lines of her character, because she didn't think that was the original idea she or the public had of the little Addams.

After saying that she changed situations like a love triangle or reactions labeled as childish, many industry stars talked about the attitude the star had had in naming the work of her colleagues in this way. DeKnight was one of them.

Steven S. DeKnight calls Jenna Ortega toxic

The creator of the Daredevil series was blunt when it came to commenting on what he thought of the 20-year-old actress' attitude. Although Ortega was proud to have defended her character, the screenwriter assured that she had toxic attitudes based on her statements at the beginning of March.

It all started after Steven responded to a tweet from a user where she claimed it was okay what Jenna did by talking to her screenwriters, where he wrote that this was not how the industry worked.

After the chaos started, he had to come out and clarify everything he meant with his next posts. First he added "I love talking with actors about their lines/stories. But by the nature of the beast, they don’t have the full picture (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense", to then say that he considered talking about the changes in television to be a bit toxic.