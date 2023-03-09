Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy in Season 4 of Stranger Things, is reconsidering her career in Hollywood after experiencing harassment by a producer in one of the last projects she worked on. Check out the full story.

As one of Netflix’s most watched shows, ‘Stranger Things’ has served as a big platform for all of his actors, especially Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and more. However, guest star Grace Van Dien is reconsidering her career in Hollywood after experiencing harassment by a producer.

Though Van Dien’s Chrissy in Season 4 of Stranger Things made her worldwide famous, she had been previously featured in a number of TV shows and movies, such as Greenhouse Academy and The Village. Last year, she also appear in the film Roost, and she is set to appear in the movies The Fix and Aaah! Roach, which are both in post-production.

She has also been dedicated to her Twitch channel “BlueFille,” in which she plays Valorant and Fortnite, and has 280,000 followers. And it was during one of her streams where she explained how a recent incident with a producer made her decide to step away from acting for a while.

Grace Van Dien talks why she is has turned down acting projects

During a streaming, Van Dien explained that she has been “turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more,” because in the “last few projects” she has worked on, she "didn’t have the best experiences,” referring to unethical practices by a producer who made unwanted advances towards her.

“In one of the last movies was… One of the producers asked me to… Like, he hired a girl he was sleeping with and then asked me to have a threesome with them. So [that’s what] like… That’s my boss,” she said, visibly upset.

She also added, “With streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc.” After suffering harassment, it’s understandable that she is taking measures to protect herself. Sadly, this kind of behavior is still common in the industry, even after the #MeToo movement and the Harvey Weinstein’s scandal.

In 2020, a survey by the Hollywood Commission, led by Anita Hill, found that one in five women who responded said they had been sexually assaulted or harassed at work over the course of their careers, while 1 in 20 reported that they had been sexually assaulted or harassed on the job in just the 12 months prior to taking the survey.

The survey was responded to by 5,399 women in the entertainment industry. Also, more than 2,250 of the women surveyed said they experienced unwanted sexual attention at work and more than 1,000 said they were subjected to sexual coercion.