Irish actors Paul Mescal, who is coming fresh from his Oscar nominated role in Aftersun, and Andrew Scott will star in this drama. Check out more about 'Strangers,' including potential release date and cast.

Actor Paul Mescal is just getting started. After being nominated for Best Actor in the 2023 Oscars for his role in ‘Aftersun,’ the Irish star will appear in several upcoming films, including the musical Carmen and the drama ‘Strangers.’

Mescal has become one of the most demanded actors in the past year. After starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the BBC drama ‘Normal People,’ the actor has chosen to work in small, independent productions such as the Charlotte Wells’ debut feature.

Meanwhile, Scott is well-known for his role as the Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, as well as his work on the BBC series ‘Sherlock’ and many other TV and film roles, including in the Oscar nominated film 1917. Here, check out what we know about the collaboration between these two actors.

What is the plot of ‘Strangers’?

The movie is a loose adaptation of the 1987 novel of the same name by Taichi Yamada. It follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that changes the rhythm of his everyday life, as he discovers that his long-dead parents are looking the same as they did 30 years ago.

Who else is in the cast of ‘Strangers’?

Apart from Scott and Mescal, Emmy winning actress Claire Foy will play Adam’s mother. Also, Jamie Bell, widely known for his childhood role as Billy Elliot and his work in Rocketman, will play Adam’s father.

When is ‘Strangers’ coming out?

There’s still no release date for the movie, which is directed by Andrew Haigh, but it will reportedly be released this fall. Production took place in the UK in 2022, so the film is currently in post-production. It will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures.