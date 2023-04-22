After six years and four seasons, ‘Succession’ is coming to an end. HBO's comedy drama has won accolades and praise, and even it has been considered one of the greatest series. Here's when you can watch the epic finale.

After six years and four seasons, ‘Succession’ is coming to an end. HBO's comedy drama has won accolades and praise thanks to its acting, script, directing and more, being considered one of the best series of the year. However, it’s almost time to know how the story of the Roy family will conclude.

With the family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) now gone, the future of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo is still in the air. Right now, the four Roy children are against Scandinavian tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), who is trying to buy the company.

Of course, with all on the line, fans want to know what Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) are going to do to win this chess board game. If you’re wondering how many episodes are left in the season and when the finale is, check all the schedules.

Succession season 4 finale: When is the last episode of the series?

So far, Season 4 of Succession has released four episodes. There will be 10 episodes in total, so that means that we are midway through the season. All the remaining episodes will air on Sundays at 9 PM (ET), and they will be also available to stream on HBO Max. The final of the series will be on May 28.

Episode 5, “Kill List” – April 23

Episode 6, “Living+” – April 30

Episode 7, “Tailgate Party” – May 7

Episode 8 – May 14

Episode 9 – May 21

Episode 10 – May 28