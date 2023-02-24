Succession has been a hit since its first season and the creator of the HBO series assured that its end is very close. Here, check out why it will end after the fourth season.

Succession has come a long way and the long-awaited finale of the Emmy-winning series is closer than expected. Jesse Armstrong, creator of the show, assured that the fourth season will be the last one, so he hoped that fans should not get their hopes up and get ready to see the outcome of the story in the new episodes.

The author and screenwriter revealed to The New Yorker that he agreed with the fact that the audience is aware of the future of the project. "I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience can enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out or perceive things a certain way once they know it's the final season," Armstrong said.

The story, which follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power, stars Brian Cox as the family patriarch Roy and Jeremy Strong as one of his sons. HBO announced that the next episodes will arrive on the streaming platform during the spring of 2023.

Why won't there be a fifth season of Succession?

Many fans are disappointed after learning that the series will not have a fifth season, but that the next episodes will be the last. This decision brought quite a surprise, since the show had been catalogued as one of HBO's most successful shows, winning 13 Emmy awards so far.

However, its creators have been quite clear and assured that we are about to witness the end of one of the most popular stories. "I never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been present in my mind. Since season 2, I've been trying to think: is it the next one, or the next one, or the next one?", Armstrong told the New Yorker.

Although the show is about to conclude, the screenwriter assured that it is possible that he will not leave all the characters behind and that they could appear in another project. "When I've talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there's another part of this world that we could go back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there's something else that could be done, that takes advantage of what's good about the way we've worked on this," he confessed.