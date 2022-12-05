For the first time in many years of relationship, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their debut as a couple on the red carpet for a Christian Dior event. Here, check out everything you need to know about the singer who stole the actor's heart.

Suki Waterhouse has been in the industry for quite some time and with her talent she has captivated millions of fans. She was known to be in a relationship with Robert Pattison (The Batman) but they had never been together as a couple at an event, until two days ago.

The red carpet of the Dior pre-fall 2023 men's fashion show in Egypt was the place they decided to confirm their relationship. It all started when the paparazzi caught them together in 2018 but they had never talked about it or made any comments in public.

They have been together for 4 years, making them (now confirmed) one of the longest-lived recent couples in Hollywood. Suki has proven to be very talented with her different professions and here we tell you everything we know about her...

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse was born on January 5, 1992 in Hammersmith, London. So she is currently 30 years old. She grew up in Chiswick and is the daughter of plastic surgeon Norman Waterhouse and her mother is a nurse. She has three siblings: Imogen, Charlie and Madeleine.

Over the years she has added various professions to her resume. She is an actress, model, singer and photographer. She started modeling after being discovered in a London pub when she was only 16 years old. By the age of 19 she had already made her first big name campaign as a lingerie model for Marks and Spencer.

Since then she has continued to build a career in the modeling industry and has worked for various brands such as Swatch, Lucy in Disguise, H&M, Max Studio, Caterina Gatta, Pepe Jeans, Olivia and Coast.

On the other hand, she has also been part of major fashion shows and has been on the most prestigious catwalks. Burberry, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga have chosen her on more than one occasion to represent their garments and she is a regular in the front row of the fashion week.

When did Suki Waterhouse begin her acting career?

Waterhouse began her acting career in 2010, when she debuted in an episode of the series Material Girl. Four years later she gave life to Bethany Williams in Love, Rosie, one of her most famous films. She was part of several productions based on best sellers.

In 2016 she made The Bad Batch, where she shared scenes with Jim Carrey, Diego Luna, Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves. That same year, the actress announced that she would play Cecily of York in The White Princess miniseries, based on the novel of Philippa Gregory.

She will soon be playing Karen Sirko in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video production, Daisy Jones & The Six. The 10-episode miniseries, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, will tell the story of Daisy Jones, a carefree, up-and-coming singer who lives in Los Angeles and joins the legendary 1970s rock band The Six.

What is Suki Waterhouse's filmography?

Rachael as Rachael

Pusher as Mandy

Love, Rosie as Bethany Williams

The Divergent Series: Insurgent as Marlene

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies as Catherine «Kitty» Bennet

The Bad Batch as Arlen

Billionaire Boys Club as Quintana

Assassination Nation as Sarah

Future World as Ash

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu as Sra. Norman

A Rainy Day in New York as Tiffany

The Broken Hearts Gallery as Chloe

Persuasion

When did Suki Waterhouse begin her singing career?

Suki has always had a passion for music and has confessed that she often catalogues her most intimate, formative and meaningful moments in her life through her songs. Growing up in London, it was inevitable that she would gravitate towards the attraction of music. She used to see it as the ideal medium for expressing creativity and, at the same time, for telling stories.

This year she released her first album, titledI Can't Let Go, with a total of 10 tunes, including hits like Moves. Her latest release was an EP, called Milk Teeth, which contains some of her most popular songs of recent times such as Brutally, Valentine and Good Looking, among others.

Sub Pop is the label handling Waterhouse's music and its managing director, Megan Jasper, has revealed how they feel about the performance. "Suki's songs are smart, radiant and incredibly engaging, much like her personality. The moment we heard them, we knew they were important and needed to be out in the world. Sub Pop 'over the moon' to work with her!", said Jasper.