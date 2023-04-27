Gilmore Girls co-stars Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray will reunite in the upcoming The CW drama series “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which is based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling book. Check out everything we know about the project.

Another book’s adaptation is coming to TV! This year has been marked for several projects such as Daisy Jones & The Six and Tiny Beautiful Things. Now, Gilmore Girls co-stars Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray will reunite in the upcoming The CW drama series “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which is based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling book.

Scott Patterson is mostly known for his role of Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls, while Michael Murray, apart from his small role in that show, was one of the main characters in One Tree Hill. They both will join Morgan Kohan (Batwoman) in this new project.

Sullivan’s Crossing was described as an “emotionally rich, authentic family drama” with “themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” per Brad Schwartz, CW’s entertainment president. Here’s everything to know about the TV series.

What is the plot of Sullivan's Crossing?

Per Deadline, the series will follow “a star neurosurgeon (Kohan) who appears to have it all until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. She leaves Boston to return to her home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a remote campground by her estranged father Sully (Patterson). There, she meets a newcomer named Cal Jones (Murray).”

How many episodes will the series have?

The outlet also reported that the series will have 10 episodes for the first season. It’s being executive produced by Roma Roth, who is also showrunner, and Christopher E. Perry, known for being behind Netflix’s Virgin River.

When is the series coming out?

The drama is aiming for a fall release this year, despite the possibility of a Writers Guild's strike looming over Hollywood. The show will also be released in Canada on CTV.