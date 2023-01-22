The Sundance Film Festival 2023 is underway and one of the most anticipated films is "Cat Person," an adaptation of the 2017 short story of the same name by Kristen Roupenian. Here, check out what we know, and how to watch it.

The Sundance Film Festival 2023 is underway, and there are several titles that are making headlines, such as ‘Fair Play’ with Phoebe Dynevor. Another interesting film on this year’s lineup is ‘Cat Person,’ an adaptation of Kristen Roupenian's short story published in the New Yorker (2017).

The film follows the relationship between a college sophomore, Margot (Emilia Jones from CODA), and a man almost 10 years her senior, Robert (Nicholas Braun), which shows all the anxiety that comes with dating, especially for young women.

‘Cat Person’ is directed by Susana Fogel (who co-wrote Booksmart) and the script was written by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex). Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Fred Melamed and Isabella Rossellini complete the cast. If you’re interested in the film, check out what we know about how to watch it or stream it.

Is ‘Cat Person’ available to watch online?

As a part of the Sundance Film Festival, the movie is available to watch it in person and online. You can buy tickets by calling the festival ticket line, visiting the official festival website, or by showing up in person at one of the official festival box-offices. However, tickets might be sold out at this point.

On the other hand, you can also watch the film online at the festival website. To do so, you have to browse the Sundance 2023 program, and add films that you find interesting to your “favorites” list. You can then buy tickets to your favorite films under “My Schedule.” Tickets cost $20. All the films available online will be screened from January 24 to January 29.

A “wide” or even limited release, as well as streaming release, will depend on if the film gets distribution rights, and that’s what the festival’s screenings are for. For example, the winner of the most recent Oscar for Best Picture, “CODA,” was picked up by Apple in 2021 for $25 million.