The 2023 edition of Sundance Film Festival has begun. One of the films that is starting to gain attention is 'Fair Play,' which stars Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. Check out what you need to know.

The 2023 edition of Sundance Film Festival, which is the largest independent film festival in the United States, has begun, and some films have started to gain attention. One of them is ‘Fair Play,’ which is led by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

‘Fair Play’ was written and directed by Chloe Domont (known for directing TV) in her film feature debut. Apart from Dyvenor, the movie also stars Alden Ehrenreich, who is known for projects such as Supernatural, Hail, Cesar! and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Per Variety’s review, the film could become one of those films to break the “indie” barrier and become a commercial success especially due to its themes, which explore how to navigate the post-Me Too era. Here’s all you need to know about this movie.

Plot: What is ‘Fair Play’ about?

The film is a romance thriller which follows Luke (Ehrenreich) and Emily (Dynevor), who are a couple that work together at Wall Street analysts and, due to company’s policies, they have to hide their relationship. However, when Emily is promoted and becomes Luke’s boss, their bond and loyalty is put to the test.

Who else is in the cast of ‘Fair Play’?

Besides Dynevor and Ehrenreich, the rest of the cast includes Sebastian de Souza, known for Hulu’s series The Great; veteran Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, V for Vendetta), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, King Richard) and Geraldine Somerville (Harry Potter).

When is ‘Fair Play’ coming to theaters or streaming?

So far, there’s no official distribution route for the film. It just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can watch it there (it’s celebrated in Utah) or online at the festival’s web from January 24th to January 29th. You can check more information, here: https://festival.sundance.org/