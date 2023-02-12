Nobody wanted to miss the Super Bowl LVII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Check out all the famous faces that were spotted at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Nobody wanted to miss the Super Bowl LVII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big final of the NFL is, arguably, the biggest sporting event in the US, and one of the most popular around the world.

Apart from football, the Super Bowl also draws a lot of attention due to all the commercials (which are a big part of the tradition, and are also ranked every year), as well as the Halftime Show, which this year was headlined by Rihanna.

With the Eagles and the Chiefs having several famous fans, it wasn’t surprising seeing many celebrities at the stands at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Here, check out all the A-listers spotted at the game, including performers Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

All celebrities that attended the Super Bowl LVII

TV cameras caught some famous fans at the Super Bowl, including actor Bradley Cooper, who is a die-hard Eagle fan, singer Billie Eilish, singer Olivia Rodrigo and many more. Check out all the list of celebrities in Arizona:

Adele

Jay-Z

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Bradley Cooper

Chris Stapleton

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Troy Kotsur

Nick Jonas

Cara Delevinge

LeBron James

Cardi B