There are only 6 days left to see how Riri takes the stage for her Halftime Show during this year's Super Bowl. Here, check if it's the singer's first time or if she has already had some experience at the event.

This year several projects have brought Rihanna closer to music. First she returned to releasing singles and all thanks to Wakanda Forever, with which she got an Oscar nomination for Best Song for Lift Me Up. Now, it's time for the star to get back on stage and her next stop will be the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show.

Should the star perform at both the Academy Awards and the most watched sporting event this year, she would be the first to perform at both shows in the same year since Phil Collins in 2000. Although it is not yet known who will perform with her, rumors have already begun to circulate.

Adam Blackstone will be directing her halftime performance and assured that the show will be epic. He would not reveal who will perform with Riri but said that the audience "will be in for a surprise". Music Times commented that the Barbados singer could be accompanied by artists with whom she has previously collaborated.

Is this the first time Rihanna will sing at Super Bowl Halftime?

Yes, this is the first time Riri will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it is not the first time she has been invited to perform, as she was offered to be the protagonist before, but turned it down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

At the time, she spoke to Vogue and explained why she made this decision, to which she assured "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I don't agree with at all, and I wasn't willing to go and serve them in any way".

Now, it's time for the star to finally make her big appearance. The event will take place on Sunday, February 12, and this year, Apple was the one who partnered with the NFL. That's because Pepsi ended its nearly decade-long contract.