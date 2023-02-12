The most anticipated sporting event of the year is just hours away and it's time for Rihanna to take the stage and make history again. Here, check out how long it takes to set up and tear down the show.

Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show: How long does it take to set up and take down the stage?

Rihanna is ready to perform one of the most anticipated shows of her career and we are ready to see her make history again. The Barbados singer will headline this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show and there are only a few hours left to see her take the stage and sing her best songs in front of more than 192 million viewers.

Putting on a show of this magnitude is not easy, especially for all those who have been working tirelessly for the last few weeks to make sure the stage conditions and so on are perfect. There are many details that the audience doesn't know, such as how long it takes to set up and dismantle the stage...

This must be in record time, because before the show takes place, the players of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be in the thick of the battle for the 2023 Grand Final. Normally, the presentations take place an hour and a half after kickoff and last a maximum of 13-15 minutes.

How long does it take to set up and dismantle the stage?

The Super Bowl is the most important mass spectacle in all of sports and annual entertainment, so spectators and soccer fans are looking forward to it. It is watched in many countries, cities and states, so the Halftime Show is not something that is planned lightly, but takes time and dedication.

Setting up and dismantling the stage has to be done in record time, because the teams must continue with the grand finale, after the 15-minute presentation of each artist. Watching the set being assembled is quite a spectacle, which unfortunately cannot be witnessed clearly.

It takes hundreds of employees to set up and take down in a matter of minutes, especially with a live audience and millions of people watching on television. Charles Coplin, the NFL's former vice president of special events, said it takes "six minutes on and six minutes off the stage".

"There's just no way to describe that other than sheer terror", he added in the same 2010 interview. Basically it's an army of people running back and forth, trying to keep the magic of the presentation intact while dismantling the stage so the showdown can continue.