Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 and it was an incredible performance. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from fans.

The Halftime Show of the Super Bowl 2023 marked the return of Rihanna to the stage, after four years. The star promised an incredible show and she didn’t disappoint at all. Here’s the funniest memes and reactions to the performance, especially as people is speculating that the star might be pregnant.

If last year’s show was a celebration of rap and hip-hop, this one was a celebration of the career of one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. Rihanna not only sang some of her most popular songs, including "Diamonds," "Umbrella" and more.

There was a lot of expectation with the performance, especially who would be Rihanna’s guests. Well,it turns out Rihanna did what nobody expected: she sang alone. However, she was enough to bring the party to Arizona.

Is Rihanna pregnant?: Funniest memes and reactions

The Halftime Show of the Super Bowl is definitely one of the biggest moments of pop culture. This one was no different, and people went to Twitter to react live. The star opened the show with 'B***, You Better Have My Money,' 'We Found Love,' 'Only Girl in the World', and more. However, everyone is wondering is she is expecting again. Here, check out what fans are saying about the show of this year: