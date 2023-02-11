Less than 48 hours to go until the final of the Super Bowl 2023, but before that, one of the most popular country music artists will be singing the national anthem. Here, check out how long it is.

Not only soccer fans are looking forward to the Super Bowl, but also music and entertainment lovers. This year it will be Chris Stapleton who will be singing the national anthem, which usually takes place before the grand finale, which this year will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Country music singer Mickey Guyton sang the theme last year, while Jhene Aiko sang America the Beautiful and struck a chord with everyone in the stadium. The anthem moment is one of the most important parts of the event, along with the game, the commercials and the Halftime Show, which will be headlined by Rihanna.

Now, the winner of eight Grammy Awards and ten Academy of Country Music Awards will not perform alone, but his performance will be followed by Babyface singing America the Beautiful, while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform a version of Lift Every Voice and Sing behind him.

How long will the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem last?

Well, it always depends on the artist who sings it but it is estimated that Chris Stapleton's version will last around 1 minute and 59 seconds. Betting on the length has already begun and earlier in the week it was believed to last 2 minutes and 5 seconds, but since Thursday it has been dropping.

During the last edition, Mickey Guyton concluded his performance in 1 minute and 52 seconds. This was 17 seconds over the estimated time, which marked the second consecutive year in which a singer exceeded the expected time, as did Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.