Rihanna will be in charge of bringing the Super Bowl Halftime Show to life and will give a unique performance, marking her long-awaited return to the stage. Here, check out how much she will charge for her performance.

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday, February 12. The final between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and will start around 4:30 PM, so the show would start an hour and a half after the game had started.

Kanye West and JAY-Z are some of the rumored artists that could participate in the show that is preparing the NFL and the entire team of the Barbados singer. There will be approximately 190 million viewers on that day and her performance will last around 13 minutes, according to what she confirmed, along with the setlist she has planned.

This is not the first time the star has been asked to run; he had the opportunity to do so in 2019 but the star chose to turn it down in support of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was kicked out of the NFL for kneeling in protest of systemic racism and police brutality. "I simply could not be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler", she said to Vogue.

How much will Rihanna charge for the Halftime Show?

It is a common custom for artists who perform on the Halftime Show to have a financial agreement between them and the NFL. However, Rihanna is not one of them and will not be charging anything for her performance. A-list singers, such as Beyonce and Bruno Mars, do not receive any payment, but the show itself offers great benefits from exposure to a massive audience.

For example, when Lady Gaga took the stage during the 2017 performance, sales of her albums and songs increased 1,000 percent, according to Billboard. Jennifer Lopez gained 2.3 million new social media followers after her collaboration with Shakira on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.