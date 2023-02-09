Rihanna is back and more renewed than ever. It's time to see the star shine on stage once again, and what better way to do it than at halftime of Super Bowl 2023. Here, check out what time the show will start.

Rihanna is ready to make history again and everyone is waiting for her imminent return after a six-year absence from the stage. The 34-year-old singer will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, after the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many have already started to wonder who will be the artists who will accompany her...

So far there is no one confirmed 100 percent, but TMZ confessed that there is a list of 50 possible figures. Two of them are rappers Kanye West and JAY-Z, as two days ago they released a collaboration, titled Run This Town. The three stars already have history with each other, as Beyonce's husband was the one who discovered her and Ye has released several singles with her.

During the interview organized by Apple Music, the singer revealed that the setlist has already been put together and that preparations have already begun. The songs she will perform have been scheduled and were her choice, although she has not yet confessed what they are. However, Riri announced that the show is scheduled to last around 13 minutes, as that is how long her performance will last.

What time will the Super Bowl Halftime Show start?

Super Bowl 2023 will take place on Sunday, February 12 at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is set to host thousands of fans who will not only come to cheer on both teams, but also to witness the musical spectacle that will mark the return of Rihanna.

The Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl game is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. So the Halftime Show should begin an hour and a half after the start of the sporting event, since the game lasts about three hours. So the singer's performance will be around 6:00 PM.