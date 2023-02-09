Rihanna has been one of the most prominent and successful artists in the music industry for years now, even though she hasn't released a new song in a while. Here, check out when the star last sang on stage, before the Super Bowl.

The whole world is excited for Rihanna's return to the stage and especially to see a new live performance. The Barbados star will be the main artist performing at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show and in theory she will be accompanied by several great singers, such as Kanye West and JAY-Z.

Rumors that the rappers would be teaming up with the 34-year-old singer grew stronger about two days ago, when Beyonce's husband released a new song on YouTube in collaboration with both figures. It is titled Run This Town and is one of the titles that are expected to be presented in the show of the sporting event.

The Official Rihanna Interview for Apple Music took place this Thursday and has cleared up several doubts. With all the hype surrounding Riri's comeback, many are wondering when was the last time the singer gave a concert or live performance, even if it was at an awards show. Well, here you can see where she last performed, before Super Bowl LVII...

When was the last time Rihanna performed live?

The 34-year-old singer has not toured or released an album since Anti in 2016. Her focus has been on growing her fashion label and last year she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. However, her latest live performance has been at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation during September 2019 in New York City.

Despite not having immersed herself in the touring life again, the star has been slowly making her way back into the music world. Last year she was part of the soundtrack for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and recorded a song called Lift Me Up. This marked the first new solo single in six years and is currently nominated for an Oscar for Best Song.

Now, fans and spectators alike are hoping that the Super Bowl performance will mark one of the biggest musical comebacks in history. Here, you can find out which songs she will be performing and how the setlist is shaping up so far.