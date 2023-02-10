Get ready, fans! It's time to pick a team and go all out next Sunday afternoon, where the Super Bowl 2023 will be taking place. Here, check out who will be the national anthem performer for this year's edition.

We are just two days away from one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, February 12. There we will see how the final game will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which many celebrities have been supporting. In addition to the game, Rihanna will be headlining the Halftime Show.

This week there was a lot of talk about what will be the show that the Barbados singer will perform and who will be her guests. Yesterday an interview with Apple Music took place where the star assured that the show will last 13 minutes and that the setlist was already assembled, and then announced the arrival of a new trailer, titled Run This Town.

However, few know who will be the artist who will perform the national anthem before the showdown between the two teams. The country music singer, Mickey Guyton, was in charge of singing the tune last year, while Jhene Aiko sang America The Beautiful and struck a chord with everyone in the stadium.

Who will be the national anthem performer in the Super Bowl 2023?

This year it will be country music superstar, Chris Stapleton, who will be singing the national anthem during Super Bowl 57. It is not known exactly how long the performance of the melody will last, as it usually varies depending on the artist who performs it.

During the last edition, Mickey Guyton concluded his performance in 1 minute and 52 seconds. This was 17 seconds over the estimated time, which marked the second consecutive year in which a singer exceeded the expected time, as did Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.