Everything is set for the highly anticipated return of Rihanna to live music at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show. The Caribbean singer will delight the audience with a mix of her biggest hits, and fans are eager to know if she is going to bring any guests with her. According to a poll made by VegasInsider.com, fans are dreaming to see Britney Spears joining her.

While it isn’t a rule per se, many performers have brought other artists as a surprise for the big show. One of the most iconic guests have been Missy Elliot during Katy Perry’s show, as well as Beyoncé and Bruno Mars during Coldpay’s set.

Rihanna told in an pre-game interview that choosing the songs for the setlist was the biggest challenge. So, we can only assuming that, if she is going to have guests, deciding who was also difficult. Especially, as she has collaborated with many artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Maroon 5, Paul McCartney and more.

Could Britney Spears appear with Rihanna on the SB Halftime Show?

Britney Spears and Rihanna collaborated once in the remix of her iconic single “S&M,” and they even performed it together at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. Of course, people are aware that Spears is finally free for her conservatorship and an appareance on one of the biggest stages could serve as a celebration of that.

However, there’s no indication that Spears will appear with Rihanna. In fact, TMZ reported today (Thursday, Feb. 9th) that, according to sources close to the singer, Spears has been struggling with her mental health and she might get medical attention, after her family and friends thought she might need an “intervention.”

While there’s no official confirmation of the report, Page Six also cites sources close to the singer’s camp saying that an “intervention” didn’t take place because “it was unnecessary.” The outlet says that the insider told “Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted.”