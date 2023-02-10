Jay-Z could be one of the many guest artists that will be on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be headlined by Rihanna, marking her return to the stage after six years. Here, check if the rapper will participate.

Rihanna will be in charge of bringing this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show to life and all indications are that Jay-Z and Kanye West will be two of the rappers invited to perform alongside her. The three released a collaboration, Run This Town, a few days ago and the Barbados singer used the same title to name the new trailer shared by Apple Music.

The presentation is set to begin around 6:00 PM (Arizona local time), as it would take place an hour and a half after the kickoff of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It is expected to be watched by 192 million viewers, which would mean an increase in viewership compared to last year's edition.

Riri gave an interview yesterday and confirmed that the setlist is ready. "You only have 13 minutes, and that's the challenge, how to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So, it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, but that will be fine. And I think we did a good job of cutting it down. We had 39 versions of it", she revealed.

Will Jay-Z be on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The rapper is on the list of the 50 invited artists that were to be considered to perform with Rihanna. However, Jay-Z has not yet confirmed his presence at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show but is expected to perform, as three days ago he released the single Run This Town (again) with the Barbados singer and Ye.

A few years ago he was offered to star in the show but turned it down, because he was told that his offer depended on who he would bring on as a guest. During an interview with the New York Times, Jay confessed, "That's not how you do it, telling someone they're going to do the halftime show, depending on who else they bring. I told them to forget it. It was a matter of principle."