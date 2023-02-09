This year's Super Bowl is just a few days away and soon we will see Rihanna take over the stage to deliver one of the most anticipated Halftime Shows. Here, check out if Kanye West could join the singer.

Kanye West has been in the spotlight for a long time, despite having kept a rather low profile in recent months. Now, his name is back in the spotlight due to rumors about his possible return to the stage with Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, which will take place on Sunday, February 12.

The Love on the Brain singer will be the featured artist of the event and is the one who will lead the presentation. However, it always happens that the main stars invite several artists to collaborate. This was the case during the last edition of the event, when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Since Ye's split with Kim Kardashian, the rapper has been at the center of intense controversy. However, it seems that he is ready to come out of the shadows and resume his music career like never before. And what better way than to do it with one of the most watched and anticipated shows of the year...

Kanye West to sing on the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Ye is rumored to be one of the possible guests to sing on stage with the Barbados singer. Many of the artists performing usually have guests and the Super Bowl Halftime Show has seen some of the most iconic collaborations in recent years. Adam Blackstone is the one who will direct the performance of the stars and the music director gave a hint about the possible passage of the rapper in Sunday's show.

He assured that Rihanna's show will be epic and that it will be "a moment in time that people have never seen or heard before". Although Blackstone did not want to give any clues about the singer's guests, he assured that the audience is in for a surprise. While TMZ assured that there are at least 50 artists being considered.

One of them is Kanye West and this because the rapper has several collaborations with Riri. Some like Famous, All of the Lights, FourFiveSeconds and the last song he released together with JAY-Z, Run This Town. The singer, Beyonce's husband, is also one of the rumored artists. So it is not completely out of the question that the three stars will perform together on this latest tune.