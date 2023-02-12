Rihanna is the artist chosen to star in this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show and several members of her team have assured that it will be epic. Here, check out if Shakira will be one of the guest artists.

The big day has arrived and many fans are already preparing for what will be one of the most watched events of the year. Rihanna will mark her comeback in the music industry with her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and she will not be alone, as she had more than 50 possible artists on the guest list. Many claim that Shakira is one of them.

Both stars have shown on several occasions how well they get along and have even struck up a nice friendship. In 2014 they released a collaboration, Can't Remember to Forget You, which has shaken the world and has been installed in the top 10 of the most listened songs of that time.

Now, many believe that the melody could be part of the setlist prepared by the Barbados singer, especially after the message sent to her by the Colombian artist. She posted a sweet message, along with a picture of them together, on her social networks wishing her luck in her next performance. "Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!", she posted.

Will Shakira be on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Colombian megastar has not made any statement about her possible appearance during Rihanna's performance at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, so it is still just a rumor. This was gaining momentum after Shakira sent a message to the singer on Twitter. At the moment the answer is no, the five-time Grammy winner will not perform.

It is estimated that JAY-Z, Kanye West and even A$AP Rocky will be joining her on stage. With the first two rappers, it is possible that they will be singing their collaboration, called Run This Town. While with her boyfriend, she would be performing Cockiness (Love It) Remix.